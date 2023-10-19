King Charles 'something out of a fairy tale' as monarch's 'medieval' ways laid bare

King Charles has seemingly remained the old-fashioned monarch in the 21st century after his ‘medieval’ approach to speaking with children came to light.
Speaking with the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla’s former daughter-in-law Sara, who divorced her former husband Tom in 2022, revealed how she received an email from King Charles asking what her daughter Lola would like.
Recalling the nature of the email, Sara said that it appeared to be hilariously medieval.
She said: "It said the King would like to know what Lola wants for her birthday. It felt medieval, like something out of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale. I thought, 'I’m never going to get used to this'."
Despite a divorce and a busy work schedule, Sara went on to laud Queen Camilla for maintaining good ties.
She added: "It was definitely surreal that she’s now Queen. It makes things different. It’s going to be something hard for us to manage.
"It probably helps our kids are the age they are where they just don’t care. That’s refreshing and that irreverence helps you keep things in perspective."
