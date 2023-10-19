Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' hits shelves ahead of release date

Pop star Britney Spears' eagerly-anticipated tell-all memoir "The Woman in Me" has gone on sale in Mexico by mistake' ahead of its release date.

The 41-year-old Toxic singer is set to release the book on October 24, but rumours are flying that the book has already hit the shelves in Mexico City by accident.



Britney's excited fans have even claimed to have got already their hands on a copy and have been sharing snippets online, while others have been voicing their desperation to find one as it has already created hype with some shocking claims in it.

Britney's one fan shared a photo of them holding the Spanish version of book, with stacks of other copies visible in the background, commenting: 'Holaaaa amigos, Robin & I made it to Mexico just in time to get a bootleg copy of Britney’s book. #TheWomanInMe I’ll leak it soon.'

Another wrote: 'Rumour has it Britney’s book is on sale already in Mexico!? My sister is in Mexico on vaycay!! I texted her to try and find it'.



A third echoed: 'And unintentionally in Mexico maybe by mistake they are selling Britney's bio at a book fair. The guy has already uploaded the 50 pages of what it is about.'

According to excerpts published on Tuesday, Britney said she had an abortion at age 19, after unexpectedly falling pregnant by fellow pop star Justin Timberlake, during their relationship in the later 1990s and early 2000s.



The singer said the abortion was 'one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life' in the memoir.'