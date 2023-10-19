 
Thursday October 19, 2023
Jennifer Aniston remodels decade-old look with style

Jennifer Aniston rocks black dress in the recent episode of 'The Morning Show'

By Web Desk
October 19, 2023
Fans noticed a resemblance between Jennifer Aniston's one-shoulder black dress and the one she wore to the Maison Valentino and director Pierpaolo Picciol's party in the latest episode of The Morning Show.

Debra Maguire, the series' costume designer, offered her opinion to People magazine, "It's interesting — I had brought several dresses in, and while we were having the fitting, [Aniston] was like, 'You know what I want to wear? I want to wear the dress that I wore to the Golden Globes. I think it was in 2010 that Valentino designed for me. I want that dress."

She continued, "So we went to Pierpaolo to see if that was possible if they would make that for her," she continues. "And they did. That's really what she wanted to wear. It's very Jen. It's very Alex. It's very everything. It's very Valentino."

It is worth noting that the dress was an exact replica of Jennifer's red carpet outfit from thirteen years ago.