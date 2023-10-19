Dolly Parton confesses she prefers fax over email for communication

Dolly Parton has recently confessed she prefers fax over email for communication in today’s age.



Speaking on The View, Parton shared why she isn’t comfortable using modern communications like cell phones and social media.

The musician said, “Actually, I don't want to get into that world. I'm surrounded by enough people.”

“So, I never did get into getting involved in all that because it'll take up too much of my time if I talked to everybody who is trying to get in touch with me,” stated the 77-year-old.

Parton mentioned, “So, I just say, ‘Hey, fax me! Fax me or call me and I'll call you back.’”

The singer, who is set to release new album Rockstar on November 17, pointed out that she never made exception for her friends as well.

Parton explained, “Kenny Rogers used to aggravate me about it. I said, 'Look, I'll send you a message by carrier pigeon if I need to get in touch with you. You always seem to know how to reach me when you want something.’”

Meanwhile, Parton’s goddaughter goddaughter Miley Cyrus brought up her love for fax on Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2022.

The Flowers hit-maker dished out the long process that Parton takes to communicate with her.

“Cyrus told Meyers, “We do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me.”