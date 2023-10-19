Prince William, Kate Middleton blame Harry, Meghan for 'friction' within Royal Family

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton blame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for losing their work-life balance.



An insider close to the Prince and Princess of Wales revealed that the royals have are forced to deal with a significant impact in their family life due to “extra workload that’s been handed” to them since Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Family nearly four years ago.

"Prince William and Kate are feeling incredibly resentful towards Meghan and Harry for leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States,” they shared in a conversation with Closer Magazine.



It comes after it was reported that William and Kate have frustrated the Royal Family for making a “difficult” decision to choose their kids over foreign trips.

Noting that the extent of workload given to the senior royals is “huge,” the source explained: "It's given them even more responsibility, but also had a huge impact on their marriage and family life, and at times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure.

"With less time at home together and having to spend more time apart, they feel constantly torn apart in different directions and they insist that wouldn't be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn't abandoned their royal duties," they added.