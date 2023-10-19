William, Kate gain public favor despite 'frustrations behind palace doors'

file footage

Friends of Kate Middleton hit back at claims that the royal is slacking in her quota of public engagements ahead of the upcoming tour of the Commonwealth.



Despite the negative annotations from both royal family and experts, Kate and William continue to reign supreme among the public in terms of popularity.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, an insider shared, “If the accusation is that Kate isn’t pulling her weight, that is absurd and everyone who knows them knows it.

“It is not exactly a state secret that she has three children aged 10, 8, and 5 on whom the future of the monarchy depends.”

Citing recent public poll in favor of William and Kate, the insider explained, “The fact that they both consistently receive very high approval ratings shows that the public get it, even if the Daily Mail wants to find fault.”



They also noted that the Princess of Wales “works incredibly hard,” deeming the criticism negligible to her, who is determined to “prioritize her children.”

It comes after it was reported that the future monarchs have collectively made the “difficult” decision to cut back on their royal engagements in an attempt to spend more time with their kids.



A source told Ok! magazine that there have been “open discussions” within the members of the Royal Family for their lack of involvement in the royal affairs.

“They are the future of the monarchy and are themselves senior members of the Royal Family,” the insider shared.