Millie Bobby Brown comes under fire over food picture comments

Millie Bobby Brown has recently been slammed by fans after she shared that she never took the pictures of her food.



Speaking to Glamour magazine, the Stranger Things star said, “I think it’s cringe and ridiculous that people take photos of their meal before eating it.”

“Oh, I do not take pictures of my meals. That is where I draw the line. My camera does not eat first, I think it's just ridiculous,” confessed the 19-year-old.

Millie suggested, “Put your phone down! Eat your meal.”

“I don't actually even think I have one picture of a meal... ever,” claimed the actress.

Millie mentioned, “I typed in 'food' on my camera roll... this is what I'm trying to explain to someone, Penne alla vodka.”

The actress reiterated, “I'm trying to explain to someone that I wanted this but never have I ever taken a picture of my food or drink. Cringe.”

After her interview, the actress fans lashed out at Millie for her “judgy” behaviour.

One wrote, “It's just a picture Millie,” while another remarked, “People can do whatever they want Millie.”

A third user added, “She called me cringe but It's okay cuz she's Millie Bobby Brown.”

Earlier, Millie came under fire with fans after she spilled that her hit Netflix series “prevented” her from working on projects she is “passionate about”.

A source told DailyMail.com that crew members were left “disappointed with her lack of respect”.

“'Lots of people who work on the show, within the crew, are disappointed in her words coming out the way they did and feel she should respect the hard work so many have done for a show,” stated an insider.