Eva Longoria shares insight into her longtime friendship with Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria has recently revealed what she learns from her longtime pal Victoria Beckham.



Speaking to E! News, the Desperate Housewives star said, “I learned everything from her.”

Eva gushed over Victoria for being an “amazing businesswoman and great mother”.

Eva has reportedly been a staunch supporter of her friend’s business endeavours and hence in September, the actress attended Paris Fashion Week for Victoria’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, which she dubbed as “beautiful”.

Not only that, the Flamin' Hot director also watched Victoria and husband David Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham.

“So many things they did were so innovative,” stated Eva.

The actress added, “In storytelling for a documentary and the way they did the shots, the way that they would see the games, and David talks about it through the lens—it was genius.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Eva also opened up about her love for reading along with her five-year-old son Santi who she shares with husband José Bastón.

“My aunt gave him a book of saints because we're Catholic. And he's obsessed with all the saints. And he loves me to read the same book all the time. But he goes in phases,” mentioned the actress.

She added, “We usually read bilingual books, so making sure you can read in English and Spanish.”