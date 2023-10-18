Pakistani cricketers voice support for Gaza

This picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke billowing over the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on October 18, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. — AFP

Currently in India for the ICC Men's World Cup, Pakistan cricketers have expressed solidarity with Gazans as Israel continues inhumane attacks on Palestinians.

Israel's bombardment has killed at least 3,061 Palestinians and injured some 13,750 other people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

In support of its Palestinian brethren, Pakistan has unequivocally all Israeli atrocities and demanded an immediate end to the bombings, which have not even spared hospitals and schools.

The Pakistani government has also decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza in a bid to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

For their part, the Pakistani cricketers who boast a massive following combined, posted Palestine flags on X — formerly Twitter.

All-rounders Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, and leg-spinner Usama Mir shared their support for the innocent Palestinians and hoped for peace.

Former cricketers and those not in the World Cup squad also uploaded posts in support of Palestinians.

Last week, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan dedicated his side’s win over Sri Lanka during the tournament to his “brothers and sisters in Gaza”.

Rizwan, who scored a ton and led Pakistan to victory, also said that he was “happy to contribute in the win”.

Through Instagram stories, posts, and tweets, many sports stars have been utilising their influential voices to draw attention to the increasingly desperate plight of Palestinians and the need for peace in the region.

India has sided with Israel in the ongoing war and a complaint was also lodged against Rizwan for post in support of Palestinians.