Wednesday October 18, 2023
Miriam Margolyes shares health update amid heart surgery

By Web Desk
October 18, 2023
Miriam Margolyes provided a health update and confirmed that she had undergone heart surgery on Wednesday.

The actress, 82, has undergone a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) - which she called a 'refined' operation and stopped her from having to have open heart surgery.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware she said: 'I've got a cow's heart now.'

'Well, not the whole heart. I've had an aortic valve replaced by a cow's aortic valve.'

Jessie then asked: 'Is that quite common?' to which she replied: 'I think it's rather refined, actually!'

It comes after in June she told Vogue how she was facing the surgery after being rushed to hospital in an emergency the month before.