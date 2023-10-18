Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce details on pushing security guard

Taylor Swift's new fling Travis Kelce is not in the mood to settle down- early.

On Wednesday's New Heights podcast edition, the Kansas City Chiefs player argued that on Saturday during their date night in New York City, he didn't "push" Taylor Swift's security guard.

Travis denied pushing the man when Jason Kelce, the athlete's co-host and older brother, inquired as to whether he received "any pushback" for stepping in to open Swift's car door.

“I didn’t push [him],” the 34-year-old claimed. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him."

“If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me,” the two-time Super Bowl winner continued.

Travis persisted despite Jason, 35, asserting that the incident was captured "on camera" and that his sibling sounded like "somebody who pushed somebody would."

“[It was more like], ‘Good sir, would you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. Right behind you. Don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away and if you get randomly pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming,'” the “Catching Kelce” alum clarified.

Swift's security didn't "say anything about" him intervening, he continued, describing Swift's guards as "good people."

When out and about, Travis said he is "self-aware" and "know[s] where the exits are," adding that he is "protective for sure" during public outings.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense [that] I’m a man in the situation,” the former reality star explained.

He made fun of the fact that his previous outings had been scrutinised online and that he had been "caught" in "weird hand-holding poses."

Though Swifties gushed on Twitter over the "queen treatment" the "gentleman" offered the Cruel Summer singer, Travis was mostly commended for his behaviour.