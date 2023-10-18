Phillip Schofield to be offered millions for Celebrity Big Brother

Phillip Schofield will reportedly be roped in along with other big stars for Celebrity Big Brother

Phillip Schofield will reportedly make his return to the small screen after it emerged that Celebrity Big Brother bosses are eyeing the former television presenter as part of its star-studded lineup.

While speaking to The Sun, sources told the publication that show executives were willing to shell out millions in order to bring Schofield to the big screen.

If successful, this would make it his first public television appearance after he walked away from This Morning for his affair with a younger male staff member.

"'Celebrity Big Brother' is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off," the source claimed.

"'CBB' is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.

"Phillip Schofield’s someone they are going to approach, as well as people like Jennifer Arcuri, who is said to have had a fling with Boris.

"They have a lot of cash to splash, just under £2 million. The bumper budget should allow for at least one or maybe two big names to set the series alight."