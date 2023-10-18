Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce shares ‘surprising’ experience

Taylor Swift's new beau Travis Kelce has acknowledged his surprise reaction of being 'blacked out' during his unexpected Saturday Night Live cameo over the weekend, despite maintaining that he had a 'fricking blast' on the show.

Amid his fling with music star Taylor Swift, Kelce made a quick appearance on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

The Kansas City Chiefs star appeared at the end of a spoof that made fun of the hoopla surrounding their widely publicised romance. Taylor was only there to introduce rapper Ice Spice's musical performance that evening.

Actor Kenan Thompson eventually cut to someone who "actually wants to talk football" in a parody of NFL experts gushing over the new pair, before Kelce just seemed to say: "Yes... please!"

In the most recent episode of their New Heights podcast, Kelce admitted to his brother Jason that he can hardly recall his famous event.

Jason said: "SNL had a great sketch about Swift Mania and the NFL, and who should show up at the very end, but the Big Yeti himself... all two lines of it. What did you say?"

"I don't even remember what I said, I blacked out,' Travis replied. 'As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted which was very overwhelming and I'm not even sure if I said anything."

"I walked off stage and I said, 'I didn't say anything at all.' Everyone was like, 'Yeah you killed it.' I watched it over and I still don't really know if I said what I was supposed to."

Before their cameos, Kelce and Swift were seen out on a date in New York City.