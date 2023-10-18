Millie Bobby Brown elaborates on how she became a feminist

Millie Bobby Brown has recently explained how she decided to become a feminist.



Speaking to Glamour magazine, the Enola Holmes actress revealed that a visit to a psychic prompted her to look out for “feminism”.

Millie shared that a psychic told her that she was a feminist and later then after returning to home, the actress began searching on Google, “How do I know if I'm a feminist?”

The actress stated, “I then grasped the idea of feminism and what it means to me.”

“Ultimately it's about opportunity,” she added.

After Millie’s honest admission about feminism, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared their reactions.

One wrote, “Why did u need a psychic to tell u to support women's rights Millie? ily but what.”

Another remarked, “You need a psychic to tell you that…??”

A third quipped, “My psychic also told me that Millie Bobby Brown is a feminist.”

One fan also commented, “Thank you Millie. Am now planning to visit a psychic who will tell me I'm In fact a millionaire so I can also start my millionaire awakening journey.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie mentioned that she has established her own production company PCMA which tells the stories about what women and girls can be.

The actress added that she is looking forward to opportunities to cast other women and performers who might otherwise be unnoticed,

Meanwhile, Millie also ready to bid farewell to hit show Stranger Things as she’s trying to embark on other new projects in her career.