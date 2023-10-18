Kareena Kapoor lauds ‘deserving’ Alia Bhatt for National Award win

Kareena Kapoor lauds ‘deserving’ Alia Bhatt on National Award win

Kareena Kapoor Khan extended her heartfelt congratulations to her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt as the actress won a prestigious accolade at the 69th National Film Awards.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned Bollywood actress also admired other deserving winners of the significant evening.

"To all the deserving winners at the National Film Awards, many congratulations!" she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.



Recently, during an interview with Mid Day, Kareena showered praise on the Highway actress, calling her Alia’s 'huge admirer.'



The Jab We Met star further mentioned that she found the Heart of Stone actress' acting skills to be the 'best' among all young stars.



Moreover, the mother-of-two talked about sharing a screen space with Ranbir Kapoor's wife, saying, "When I met her recently, I told her we should definitely do something together because let's see how that energy kind of bounces off."



On October 17, Alia won the Best Actress National Film award for her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.



In conversation with DD National during the ceremony, she said, "I can't find the exact words to express what I feel. My heart is filled with immense gratitude."