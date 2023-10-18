Kris Jenner unhappy with Kourtney Kardashian pregnancy news: Here’s why

Kris Jenner not happy with Kourtney Kardashian bombshell pregnancy news: Here’s why

Kris Jenner has recently opened up about her anger after finding out Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy on the news.



During a preview for this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney’s sister Khloe Kardashian revealed, “My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy.”

Kris chimed in and said, “I thought I was being Punk'd.”

In June, Travis Barker shared that he and Kourtney were expecting their first child together by recreating a famous scene from his band Blink-182's music video for All the Small Things at a concert.

Later, Kourtney stood with a sign in the audience that read, “Travis I'm pregnant.”

However, in the current season of the Hulu show, Kris mentioned that she was unaware of Kourtney’s pregnancy and considered to be a prank.

Last month, Kourtney had a major health scare after she had an emergency surgery that saved her unborn baby’s life.

Speaking to America’s Vogue magazine, Kourtney stated, “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past.”

“It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life,” she added.