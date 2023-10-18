Ryan Reynolds remembers late Robin Williams in sweet nod: 'I miss him'

Ryan Reynold remembers late Robin Williams in sweet nod: 'I miss him'

Ryan Reynolds made a touching remark regarding the late Robin Williams and the legacy he left behind, saying "I miss Robin Williams.'

The Deadpool actor expressed his gratitude for receiving the Bring Change to Mind Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award and how much it meant to him to be recognised in that way.

“I miss Robin Williams. Pretty sure everyone does,” he wrote on Instagram. “His kids have turned his legacy into a living, breathing love-letter for good. It was a crazy honour to receive the Robin Williams Legacy Award last week at the annual Bring Change To Mind gala in NYC.”

With the goal of promoting change and eradicating stigma and discrimination, Glenn Close founded BC2M in 2010 with the aid of her sister and nephew. The organization's primary focus is on children's mental health.

“Glenn literally saves lives by making space for these conversations. I love this woman,” Reynolds continued in his caption. “Also, being roasted all night by some of the funniest people on earth was something I’ll never forget… without the help of a hypnotist.”

Reynold is the eighth recipient of the Robin Williams Prize. Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, The Smith Family, Dan and Eugene Levy, and Melissa McCarthy were among the awardees in the past. In memory of their father, Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams choose the honorees each year.