Oprah Winfrey reveals most significant paycheck she ever earned

Oprah Winfrey while speaking about her time as Sofia in Alice Walker's The Colour Purple for the 1985 adaptation, admits it's still one of the most significant paycheck she's ever had.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike in May, Winfrey, an executive producer on the upcoming musical picture, met down with a number of the cast's major actors for an Essence cover story.

In the 1985 Steven Spielberg adaption, Winfrey played Brooks' character Sofia. Brooks thanked Winfrey during the interview for "leaving space for me but also being there, to hold my hand and answer that phone call when I needed you."

Winfrey replied by expressing her gratitude to the entire cast before expressing her happiness and admiration for being a part of the movie.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what it means to me — a person who wanted nothing more in my life than to be in The Color Purple. And God taught me to surrender — that was the big lesson for me,” the media mogul said.

“They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned. It changed everything and taught me so much. It is God moving through my life.”