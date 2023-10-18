Meghan Markle repeats ‘pathetic’ move to ‘compete’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is seemingly still in a contest with husband Prince Harry for seeking public attention as they step out for their work engagements.



In light of World Mental Health Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York for a summit to talk about the impact social media has on the young minds.

Discussing their appearance, royal commentator Angela Levin told Sky News Australia that Meghan believes that she’s the only one who matters while people are interested in Prince Harry.

“She forgets that, she thinks she’s the only one that matters but actually there’s still a residue of people being interested in Harry,” Levin shared. “The people who were there were only really interested in Harry.”

Levin has previously noted that the former Suits actress had also been ‘competing’ for attention before the Invictus Games which were held in September.

When Harry embarked on a solo tour to Tokyo for his charities, which was getting him a lot of publicity, Meghan discreetly made an appearance on Instagram.

“You don’t have to come out and compete,” Levin said at the time. “She doesn’t want him to get any more attention than she does. She is used to him walking behind her as a servant, so I think that’s what that is. She wants to be centre stage.”

“Who cares who she sees? All women see their friends. It’s pathetic,” she concluded.