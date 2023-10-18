Megyn Kelly lauds Britney Spears for revealing Justin Timberlake abortion

Megyn Kelly lauds Britney Spears for spilling about abortion with Justin Timberlake’s baby

Megyn Kelly has recently lauded Britney Spears over her shocking revelation about an abortion while pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s baby in upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.



Speaking on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the journalist said, “We don't talk about things like that. I applaud her for admitting it.”

“It does feel like a personal detail that others would have chosen not to share,” remarked Megyn.

She continued, “I applaud her for revealing it because there are real risks to this sort of carefree, ‘Oh yeah, we're gonna have premarital sex and we're going to have the celebrity lifestyle.’”

However, Megyn stated, “Whether you're pro-choice or not, you can’t argue that killing that life growing inside of you is killing a baby on its way to becoming a viable baby.”

The podcast host pointed out, “This is somebody who's been one of America's sweethearts saying, ‘I did this thing with one of the most famous men on the planet, and I'm really deeply regretful about the whole experience and how painful it was.’”

“I'm sure that memoir is going to be quite a best seller,” she declared.

During the conversation, Megyn also expressed her concerns for Britney to show erratic behaviour on social media.

“The way it's going for her, I very much worry she's going to wind up like Anna Nicole Smith unless there's some sort of meaningful intervention,” mentioned the journalist.

Megyn commented, “Britney seems to have mental health problems, but she's not out there hurting anybody.”

“I realize she’s a celebrity, she's famous, she's got a bunch of money, she's got a lot of fans, but it just seems like the real truth of Britney's life has been it's been a very difficult, long haul,” she added.