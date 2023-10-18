‘Cinderella’ from Prince Christian’s 18th birthday finally found

The Danish Royal Family hinted at a real-life story to unfold at Prince Christian’s 18th birthday held on Sunday at Christiansborg Palace.

During the lavish birthday gala, which was hosted by Queen Margrethe, someone appeared to have a left behind a sparkly gold stiletto from Deichmann, which was posted onto the official Instagram account.

They captioned the post, “Is it Cinderella who forgot her shoe last night?”

“When the guests at Her Majesty The Queen’s gala dinner went home yesterday, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle,” the translated post read, via GB News. “The owner is welcome to contact us to get it back.”



The missing shoe sparked a ‘Cinderella search’ as royal watchers quickly drew comparisons to the fairy tale classic.

However, it was eventually announced that the owner of the shoe was Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen,an 18-year-old from Stenløse, a small city near Copenhagen.

Annie-Sofie admitted to the Danish publication Se & Hør that she left the shoe at the Palace on purpose, sharing, “I thought it was a bit funny myself, and I talked to my family and friends about it before, and they agreed that I should do it.”

She added, “It’s such a chance you won’t get again.”

Moreover, on Tuesday she told the newspaper Ekstra Bladet that she is single but she wasn’t hoping for anything with the prince. “I hadn’t thought about it at the time, but there was a little hope that they would say something from the royal house. Maybe that’s just how they do it—by posting something on Instagram,” she said. “But it would be great if Prince Christian called.”

