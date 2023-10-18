Karan Johar ‘honoured’ to receive ‘prestigious’ National Award for Shershaah

Karan Johar ‘honoured’ to receive ‘prestigious’ National Award for film Shershaah

Karan Johar expressed his immense gratitude after receiving a Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards for the blockbuster movie, Shershaah.

The movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles was made under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood director penned a heartfelt note on the momentous day for the entire cast and crew of the film.

In the start of his touching note, Johar admired his co-producer Apoorva Mehta for "always being the strongest pillar of strength in any situation."

Later, the 51-year-old filmmaker acknowledged the efforts made by the lead cast of Shershaah.



"Thank you Sidharth Malhotra, who brought this special story to us at @dharmamovies. And continued to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra like no one could! You are the heart of the film," he added.



Moreover, the Indian director showered praise on the film’s female lead Kiara Advani, saying, "you are truly one of the most special artists we have in the industry today…you brought in the pain, the pathos and the pride with Dimple’s character."

The action drama movie which was released in 2021, tells the story of a soldier who left his loved ones to serve his country and people.

