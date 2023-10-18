National Film Awards: Kriti Sanon celebrates big win with parents

File Footage

Kriti Sanon honoured with the Best Actress award for her incredible performance in her critically acclaimed movie Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards on October 17, 2023.



Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood diva shared some memorable photos to celebrate her big win.



In her first post, the 33-year-old actress was seen proudly flaunting her accolades as she joyously posed with her parents.

"The feeling is not easy to describe in words. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!," Sanon penned a heartfelt note.



For the event, the Dilwale actress donned a beautiful Manish Malhotra’s saree, exuding sheer elegance with her look.



Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Moreover, the actress showered praise on her fellow B-town pal, Alia Bhatt who won an award for her blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi in the same category.

In a heart warming photo, the model-turned actress shared a warm hug with Bhatt and wrote, "Our smiles say it all. Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage."



In response, the Heart of Stone actress extended her warm wishes to Sanon, saying, "Yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared.