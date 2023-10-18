Britney Spears’ memoir tops charts amid Justin Timberlake abortion scandal

Britney Spears is topping charts again, only this time with her yet-to-be-released book.
The Princess of Pop’s upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, rose to the number-one spot on Amazon’s bestsellers list Tuesday, just a day after she spilled the beans on a secret abortion she had while dating Justin Timberlake.
The Baby One More Time songstress took to social media to share the news and thank her fans for the support.
“1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves!!! Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already !!!” the chart-topping musician wrote on X (previously Twitter).
The post was accompanied by a promotional video, with a decade-old voice-over from Spears that proved the power of manifestation.
“I’ll have a good book one day – a good, mysterious book,” dubbed the audio taken from her 2008 MTC documentary Britney: For the Record.
The tell-all memoir scaled the bestsellers list after a bombshell excerpt published by People Magazine revealed that Spears, 41, once had an abortion upon the insistence of her then-boyfriend, Timberlake, 42, spiking interest in the upcoming book.
Recalling that the *NSYNC frontman was “so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” the nine-time Grammy nominee wondered if “agreeing” to the abortion was the “right decision,” but it was the one her 19-year-old self made.
“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she wrote.
