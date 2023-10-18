Angelina Jolie got family company on Maria Callas Biopic set

Angelina Jolie seems to be keeping her family close to her while filming her highly anticipated Maria Callas biopic in Peloponnese, Greece, and in Paris, France.



With her sons, the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted leaving for another day of filming the project.

Jolie plays the late opera singer Maria Callas in the biographical movie. She was first spotted on the Maria set last week, almost exactly a year after the project was first revealed.

Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, Jolie's sons, were spotted with their mother on set, providing an insight into the dynamic of the close-knit family and their shared love for the movie industry.

Last Wednesday, Maddox was seen helping his mother with carrying her umbrella in Paris.

Later in the week, Jolie and her sons, who are heavily involved in the production, were spotted getting ready for filming on the renowned Christina O boat close to Athens, Greece.

It's not the first time that Jolie has included her kids in her cinematic endeavors; Pax previously served as a still photographer for her 2017 feature, First They Killed My Father. He has also served as an associate director for her upcoming movie Without Blood.

In the meantime, Maddox worked as a trainee on Jolie's 2015 film By the Sea and served as a producer on First They Killed My Father.