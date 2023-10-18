Zoe Saldaña supports ‘feminine self’ of sons

Zoe Saldaña with husband Marco Perego-Saldaña and sons Cy, Bowie, and Zen

Zoe Saldaña opened up about her parenting styles and what she thinks of male and female roles in a family.



The Avatar: The Way of Water actress revealed her and her husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña’s plans to go against the gender norms in society while parenting their three boys, so that they can “honor themselves, their femininity [and] to celebrate their feminine self as well.”

“We’re very hard on our boys the same way we’re hard on women,” she told People in an interview.

Adding, “And boys are encouraged to be strong and to suppress their emotions. And then once you learn to do that so much for so long, you become completely excommunicated from your feelings.”

“We definitely understood the assignments and accepted it knowing that we were raising boys during a time when women’s movements are so important.”

The couple has 8-year-old twin sons named Cy and Bowie as well as a 6-year-old son named Zen. They recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

According to Zoe, by observing their parents set a positive example, her three children are discovering that genders don't have roles.

“We are here to set very big tones for them in life on how to be, how to react, how to regulate, how to repair, how to heal, how to stand up for yourself,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, told the outlet.

Adding, that the kids are “going to be constantly mirroring what you do, knowing that you’re being observed at all times. It definitely makes you a lot more mindful than you have ever been in your whole entire life.”