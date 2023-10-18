Kristin Cavallari admits confessing ‘love’ to Travis Kelce amid romance with Taylor Swift

Kristin Cavallari shared her “love” for Travis Kelce with everyone last month, but now she is clearing the air of the misunderstanding.



The Very Cavallari star fueled romance speculations last month when she gushed about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and confessed she was a major fan of his E! dating series Catching Kelce during an appearance for her Let's Be Honest podcast.

“You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on,” Kristin confessed on the Sept. 19 episode. “I was in love with you.”

However, now, Cavallari is explaining what she really meant.

“What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'” Kristin told E! News in an Interview on Oct. 16.

“I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that,” she added.

The NFL star is dating Taylor Swift in present.

They recently brought their romance to New York City after making surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 14 and going on two enchanting dates there.