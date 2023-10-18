Kesha's on hunt for 'Sugar Daddy' reveals desire to marry a billionaire

Kesha is searching for her man of billionaire dreams.
In a wide-ranging interview, Kesha recently revealed on Twitter that she experienced her first-ever breakup and announced her quest for a potential "sugar daddy."
During her latest interview, when asked about her personal "bucket list," Kesha remained in a similar lighthearted vein.
She expressed a desire to create a television show centered on animal rescue, dreamt of witnessing a narwhal in its natural habitat, yearned to explore Antarctica, and even playfully hinted at her desire to tie the knot with a billionaire.
Kesha, after reaching a significant settlement in her prolonged legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, has reflected on her newfound self-assurance and identity.
The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke, stemming from their previous professional relationship and marked by accusations of misconduct, including severe allegations on Kesha's part, had escalated into a protracted legal feud, with Dr. Luke suing her for defamation and denying her claims.
The Tiktok singer sizzles in her latest magazine cover, offering a provocative glimpse of her cleavage in a daring black peekaboo top.
Gracing the pages of Modeliste, took bold strides with a topless photoshoot, exuding undeniable allure.
Christian Bale reveals what made him accept the role in the 2009 movie
King Charles reportedly has no qualms in the way Princess Diana was seen in The Crown
Shohei Ohtani documentary to release on November 17 at Disney+
Timothée Chalamet opens up about receiving inspiring email from Tom Cruise in a new magazine interview
Meghan Markle was notably absent at the start of the year but has since been seen more often
Kate Middleton and Prince William have come under fire for their failure to undertake more overseas travel