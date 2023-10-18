Kesha's on hunt for 'Sugar Daddy' reveals desire to marry a billionaire

Kesha sets her sights on 'Cha-Ching; love.

Kesha is searching for her man of billionaire dreams.

In a wide-ranging interview, Kesha recently revealed on Twitter that she experienced her first-ever breakup and announced her quest for a potential "sugar daddy."

During her latest interview, when asked about her personal "bucket list," Kesha remained in a similar lighthearted vein.

She expressed a desire to create a television show centered on animal rescue, dreamt of witnessing a narwhal in its natural habitat, yearned to explore Antarctica, and even playfully hinted at her desire to tie the knot with a billionaire.

Kesha, after reaching a significant settlement in her prolonged legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, has reflected on her newfound self-assurance and identity.

The dispute between Kesha and Dr. Luke, stemming from their previous professional relationship and marked by accusations of misconduct, including severe allegations on Kesha's part, had escalated into a protracted legal feud, with Dr. Luke suing her for defamation and denying her claims.

The Tiktok singer sizzles in her latest magazine cover, offering a provocative glimpse of her cleavage in a daring black peekaboo top.

Gracing the pages of Modeliste, took bold strides with a topless photoshoot, exuding undeniable allure.

