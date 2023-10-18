 
Kate Middleton's sister Pippa is part of The Crown's final season

Playing Pippa will be the first major screen role for 9-year-old English actress Matilda Broadbridge

By Web Desk
October 18, 2023
Actress Matilda Broadbridge will play as Kate Middleton’s younger sister Pippa Middleton in the final season of The Crown.

"A very short but very sweet trip to crown land," Broadbridge wrote on Instagram last week as Netflix continues to unveil more about the upcoming sixth season of the hit royal drama.

The actress posted a photo of herself in casual clothes outside a trailer with a sign reading “Pippa,” followed by a shot of the show's name painted on a wall above a staircase.

“So excited to announce that i’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in @thecrownnetflix so grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled,” she continued.

Playing Pippa will be the “first major screen role” for the 19-year-old English actress, who won Young Actor of the Year at Royal High School Bath in 2019, According to Tatler.

The final season of the series will debut in two installments, a first for the series on Thursday, November 16, and Thursday, December 14.