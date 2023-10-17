Britney Spears opens up on shaving her head

Britney Spears has finally broken her silence on her shocking decision of shaving her head, saying it's my way 'of pushing back'.
The 41-year-old pop star revealed: "Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back. But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over."
The Toxic singer, in her upcoming memoir, claims: "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take."
She went on writing: "I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager."
Spears remained under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, gained control of her finances for the next decade of her life.
