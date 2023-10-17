Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce cuddle like teenagers as romance heats up

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were "like horny teenagers" with one another during their wild weekend together.

The power couple appeared to suggest their relationship was more than just a passing fling as they continued to make public appearances while also enjoying a weekend of dating.

This time, the two spent time together while attending Saturday Night Live in secret. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end even took part in a lighthearted comedy about the couple's relationship.

They were alleged to have been deeply involved behind the scenes and showered each other with affection frequently. The Shake It Off singer's smudged lipstick on her man's face during their appearance was quickly noticed by fans. But according to insiders, that wasn't the pair's only romantic moment that evening.

Sources claim that the two were "making out backstage the whole time" and acting "like horny teenagers." Another insider told Page Six that they "couldn't keep their hands off each other."

It was said: "They were very touchy-feely [backstage]. They were very cute and supportive of each other."

Now, NBC personality Jenna Bush Hager has stoked speculation that the couple is prepared to advance their romance by getting a house together. As Taylor's home base is in New York City and Travis' is in Kansas City, the two have been seen visiting one another frequently.

Jenna revealed to Hoda Kotb during the episode: "A friend from Kansas City texted me there might be news they're buying a house." Hoda instantly raced to emphasise that it was "not confirmed by NBC News" as she reaffirmed to her colleague that they were a "news organisation."