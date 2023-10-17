PCB complains to ICC over indecorous chants during India match

Spectators watch the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over inappropriate conduct faced by the Men in Green during their match against arch-rivals India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Pakistani players were subjected to indecorous chants from fans during the October 14 match, the PCB said.

Muhammad Rizwan — after dedicating his century against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza — drew Indian fans' ire who hurled religious chants at the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Earlier, Vineet Jindal — an advocate of the Supreme Court of India — also filed a fresh complaint against Rizwan for offering prayer during the game against the Netherlands on October 6.

This marks the second occasion on which a complaint has been filed against Rizwan since the commencement of the World Cup in India.

After smashing a match-winning century against Sri Lanka, he dedicated his performance to the people of Gaza in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on X. The ICC however, was content with his act and didn't find any merit in taking action against the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Furthermore, the PCB has again lodged a formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Last week, the cricket board expressed dismay over the delay in the issuance of Indian visas for Pakistani fans and journalists despite nearly a week into the World Cup 2023.

Some of the journalists travelled to India after receiving visas before the game on October 14.

The mega cricket event began on October 5, but the Indian authorities have not yet issued visas to Pakistanis for attending the World Cup.