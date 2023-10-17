Pak vs Aus: Six Pakistani players opt not to take part in optional training session

BENGALURU: With Green Shirts set to lock horns with five-time champions Australia on October 20, six Pakistani players opted not to take part in today's training session at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Among the players who didn't take part in today's session include opener Abdullah Shafique, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Salman Ali Agha along with travelling reserves Zaman Khan and Mohammad Haris.
The Men in Green will train for two hours from from 6pm to 8pm (IST) following a change of plan as earlier it was decided that the Green Shirts would not hold any training session on Tuesday.
It must be noted that Shafique has been suffering from a fever, whereas Shaheen and Usama Mir had also experienced fever symptoms, but they have since recovered.
The players who displayed fever symptoms were promptly checked as per the team's health protocol. Additionally, in line with the safety measures, all players were tested for COVID-19 and screened for symptoms related to dengue fever.
However, there is no reason for concern about the health of the players in the Pakistan team, as confirmed by team sources.
Pakistan have registered two wins in three matches during the event, so far, but their only defeat came against arch-rivals India on Saturday.
October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)
November 11 - vs England in Kolkata
The day matches will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).
If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.
If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.
Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.
Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan
