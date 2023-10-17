Timothée Chalamet addresses Armie Hammer’s allegations: "Deeply saddened"

Timothée Chalamet has spoken on the allegations of sexual assault made against his Call Me by Your Name co-star, Armie Hammer.



Hammer, 36, was accused of rape in March 2021; he was not charged for the incident, but the damage to his career was irreversible.

According to rumours, Hammer had been accused by many ladies of having shared sexual fantasies in which he represented himself as a cannibal during preproduction of Bones and All, a cannibal love story in which Chalamet played an "eater."

In his interview with the November issue of GQ, Chalamet stated: "I mean, what were the chances that we're developing this thing?"

When incorrect reports claimed the movie was motivated by the news, he said: "It made me feel like: Now I've really got to do this… Because this is actually based on a book."

When questioned how the accusations against Hammer affected him personally, Chalamet responded: "These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word."

Hammer vehemently refuted the charge and any other sexual assault claims made against him at the time, but the damage to his career was done.

After an ex-girlfriend previously accused him of raping her, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declared earlier this year that he would not face charges for allegations of sexual assault.