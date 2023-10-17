Tom Cruise offers valuable advice on stunt training, says Timothée Chalamet

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts in the movie and hence Timothée Chalamet recently shares the valuable advice he received from the icon himself.



In a new interview with GQ Magazine for November issue, Chalamet opened up about a “wonderfully inspiring email with a list of experts he could use for stunt training” from Mission Impossible star.

The Little Women actor revealed Cruise told him that it was “up to him to learn those skills to progress further in his career”.

Chalamet stated, “After I met Tom Cruise, right after finishing the first Dune, he sent me the most wonderfully inspiring email.”

“Tom basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So, it's up to you,” said the 27-year-old.

The Call Me By Your Name star added, “The email was really like a war cry.”

Chalamet, who will be seen as Willy Wonka in an upcoming prequel in December, mentioned that he had watched Cruise’ sequel Top Gun: Maverick eight times.

Not only that, Chalamet also took Dune crew to watch Cruise movie last summer.

“Top Gun was just hugely inspiring to me last summer when we were making Dune. Some of the crew were kind of scoffing at going, but I just thought it was one of the greatest films I've ever seen,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Chalamet also spoke up about the sexual assault allegations against his co-star Armie Hammer in the same interview.