Taylor Swift Concert film spurs debate over theater etiquette

Taylor Swift's new concert film, Eras Tour, has hit theaters worldwide, and with it comes a debate over movie theater etiquette.

Some fans are singing and dancing along to the film, while others are complaining that this is disruptive to the viewing experience.

Swift herself has encouraged fans to be enthusiastic at screenings. However, some fans are taking this encouragement too far, with some standing on seats, screaming, and shining their phone lights at the screen.

This behaviour has led to complaints from other moviegoers, who simply want to enjoy the film without distractions. Some people have even reported being asked to leave theaters for being too disruptive.

“I’m at the worst screening ever,” the original poster captioned the video. “Cant even hear taylor.”

A different user posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that they had trouble hearing Swift at all in the screening they attended and added, “People were soo disrespectful like there were some that actually were kicked out of the room [because] they were being soo rude. They completely ruined a lot of [people’s] experience there.”

On the site, a third person wrote that moviegoers would be wise to anticipate a concert-like experience.

“Because as a theater experience, it’s horrible,” the user wrote. “Expect dancing, standing up in chairs, screaming & singing along. She made this for her hardcore fans.”

The debate over movie theater etiquette is not new, but it has been reignited by the release of Eras Tour.



