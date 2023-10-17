Meghan Markle accused of 'distributing drugs' during Trevor Engelson wedding

Meghan Markle has reportedly been left worried for the claims that her ex-husband Trevor Engelson will make against her

Meghan Markle’s reputation may reportedly come crashing down after it emerged that her ex-husband Trevor Engelson may share how he and the former actress handed out drugs on their wedding day.

According to Women’s Day magazine, Engelson was reportedly in the works of writing his own memoir, where he was expected to detail his almost decade-long relationship with Meghan.

Among some of the claims from their troubling relationship, the most problematic of instances that has emerged was that the former actress gave their wedding guests marijuana as a gift during their 2011 ceremony in Jamaica.

At the time, possession of the drug was reportedly deemed illegal which, in small amounts, has seemingly been reduced to a 'petty crime' today.

However, the explosive claim, as per a source, would cause the Suits actress to face a new wave of criticism to her already problematic reputation.

A source said: "The last thing Meghan wants is to be associated with any kind of illegal substance."

Furthermore, the book may seemingly reveal how Meghan used her ex-husband as a 'stepping stone' to launch her Hollywood career among other claims.