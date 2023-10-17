 
Tuesday October 17, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor proudly films Alia Bhatt’s big win at National Film Awards

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the prestigious accolade for her performance in Gangubai at 69th National Film Awards

By Web Desk
October 17, 2023

File Footage

Ranbir Kapoor performed his duties as a doting husband as he proudly captured his wife Alia Bhatt's special moment at the 69th National Film Awards. 

In a viral video, Kapoor, 41, was seen filming his wife as she received an award in the Best Actress category for her remarkable performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.  

Bhatt who donned her stunning wedding saree graced the stage with her beautiful smile.

As she was honoured with the award, the Heart of Stone actress folded her hands to express her immense gratitude.   

Earlier, in August, the Bollywood diva penned a touching note after she was listed as a recipient of the prestigious National Award winner.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "To Sanjay Sir, to the entire crew, to my family, to my team and last but most definitely not the least to my audience, this national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously."

Bhatt who was last seen in Karan Johar's blockbuster movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, marked her significant presence on several international platforms this year. 

From making her debut in Hollywood with the movie Heart of Stone to becoming the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci, the 33-year-old actress is currently at the peak of her blooming career.