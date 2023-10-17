VIDEO: Piers Morgan slammed by Mohammed Hijab over Israel-Hamas war

Piers Morgan, host of a talk show Sky News Australia, and Mohammed Hijab, a philosopher of religion and co-founder of the Sapience Institute, debated over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.



Hijab asked Morgan on his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" if he would denounce the Israeli Defence Force's (IDF) conduct when civilians were killed in Gaza.



“I want you to condemn the fact that the IDF knows that it's more probable than not pressing buttons from the sky killing innocent civilians – one thousand of them children – that is a war crime, and that is not acceptable morally,” he said.

“Even if we assume that the killing of combatants in most definitions of terrorism is something which brings someone to be a terrorist, I would say that if that is the case, then the state of Israel breaks that threshold."

He further added by emphasising the war crimes committed by the Israeli army, “what differentiates an Israeli in the sky pressing a button and killing civilians from somebody in any terrorist organisation shooting the people."

“Is the only way to defend itself against Hamas by dropping bombs in … one of the most densely populated areas in the world.”

Joe Biden, president of the United States, will visit Israel on Wednesday to emphasise Israel's "right and duty" to fight Hamas.

Over 2,800 Palestinian deaths and up to 10,000 injuries have been caused by Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The Hamas attack, in comparison, has caused 3,500 wounded and nearly 1,400 Israeli fatalities.

Since Israel´s evacuation order in north Gaza, entire families, young children and the elderly have gathered belongings and fled to southern Gaza, bedding down in any available space, indoors and out.

In the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza the normal population of 400,000 has roughly doubled.

Israel has repeatedly struck the area on the Palestinian side and Monday denied reports of any temporary ceasefire deal to open it.

Rafah's closure has so far prevented the escape of thousands of Palestinian-Americans and others hoping to flee Gaza, or the entry of relief goods now loaded on truck convoys waiting in Egypt.

For now, Gazans remain trapped, with neighbouring Arab nations also fearful that if Palestinians leave the territory they could be permanently exiled.

Blinken, after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, signalled there was no firm agreement yet on humanitarian relief, but that there was a "commitment" to work on a plan ahead of and during Biden´s visit.

He also said the two sides were discussing the "possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way".

Blinken said the US president hopes to "hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas."