Meghan Markle holds 'no love' for UK as Prince Harry attempts to 'move back'

Meghan Markle reportedly holds no 'love' for her husband Prince Harry’s home country, the UK, amid reports claiming that the Duke of Sussex was hunting for a second home there.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, as per OK!, noted that it was likely that Prince Harry would make several trips to the UK without his wife by his side, like he did for Prince Philip’s funeral along with Princess Diana’s statue unveiling ceremony in 2021.

As per Larcombe, even a separate home in the UK would not deter Meghan as she was predicted to continue living in the US.

Duncan said, "We’ve seen Harry come back on his own to the UK before, most recently for the anniversary of the Queen’s death.

"Harry’s got more reason to come back to the UK than Meghan, so I think we would see these trips, especially if he’s involved with things like the Invictus Games, where most of the people who work for that are in London.

"It’s unlikely that Meghan will want to spend much time in the UK," Duncan said.

"She has shown no sign that she holds any kind of love for England. She’s not given any hints that she would want to move back, even temporarily, to the UK.

"But I think it does make sense for Harry to have a UK base and for the couple to therefore have somewhere."