Ben Affleck scores major win amid marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s Air to be honoured with Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at Gotham Awards

Ben Affleck achieved another milestone as his directorial project Air is all set to receive the Visionary Icon and Creator Tribute at the 33rd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony.

The 51-year-old actor’s big win came in the middle of the ongoing rumoured marital woes with his wife Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck’s sports dramedy is based on the real life events, narrating an inspiring story behind the game-changing deal between then-rookie player Michael Jordan and Nike’s struggling basketball shoe line, which created the iconic Air Jordan brand.



The executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute lauded the Academy Award winning filmmaker’s work in the movie.

"Both gripping and hilarious, AIR is a deeply refreshing reminder to the film industry that audiences respond to smart, original narratives," he said in a press release.

Jeffrey further added that the movie which set in1984, captured the dramatic story behind the "most monumental partnership" in the history of sports marketing.

He continued, saying, "The film highlights the power of knowing your worth and using that knowledge to take the right risks."



“We are privileged to honour both the story behind a legend and the AIR team who brought that story to life with the Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute," he shared.



The prestigious award will be taking place on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.