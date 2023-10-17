Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘waiting’ before taking next big step in relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still going strong nearly a year after they sparked dating rumours when they were co-hosting GMA3: What You Need to Know.

The pair first made headlines for getting cosy outside of work in November 2022, while they were still married to their significant others.

And now, with both of them officially divorced, marriage is on the cards for the couple.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, haven’t ruled out a wedding but are “waiting” to take that step for now.

After the news of the affair broke, Holmes filed for divorce after a month, which was settled on October 11. The exes share daughter Sabine, 10.

Robach, for her part, was declared legally single in April. She and Shue, 56, had tied the knot in 2010, and share no children together.

“Amy is happy they are both finally divorced,” the insider told the outlet. “It was such a traumatic experience for them as well, so they’re happy it’s over and to finally be together in a better place and that it’s no longer considered an affair.”

The co-hosts were fired from the ABC News, two months after their affair was made public.

“If they want to get married, they will. They aren’t rushing, though,” the insider explained. “They have spoken about marriage, but marriage is a big deal and the consequences are also big if it doesn’t work out — and they just got out of two messy divorces. So, they’re waiting. But it doesn’t mean marriage is off the table.”

As of right now, the couple is focused on moving in together. “Then they’ll take it from there.”