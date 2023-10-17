Joe Jonas celebrates ‘productive’ Sophie Turner mediation with superyacht party

Joe Jonas is letting loose after a long week of “successful” custody mediations with Sophie Turner.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the Jonas Brothers frontman lounging around with his friends on a luxurious tri-decked superyacht in Miami waters, just days after he reached a split custody agreement over his two young daughters with estranged wife, Turner.

Cruising aboard the watercraft, named 'Bad Romance,' the What a Man Gotta Do singer put his tatted guns on display in a white figure-hugging tank top, paired with matching cargo shorts, occasionally layering on a white linen tank top as he mingled with his entourage.

At one point, the former Disney star was spotted chatting it up with former Playboy Playmate Erica McGraw and her husband Jay McGraw, who is an old friend of the Jonas brothers.

At another point, Jonas was seen hugging a friend and shaking hands with another.

The cruise was probably a well-deserved break for the Camp Rock alum, who just performed a show with his brothers on Saturday and is scheduled to perform again in Orlando, Florida, on Monday.

Moreover, the father-of-two just wrapped up a week of mediation sessions with Turner, following which the estranged pair decided on a split agreement over their two daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine, per TMZ.

The temporary agreement was a welcome change in pace for the former couple, who has been at loggerheads since announcing their divorce in early September.

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, who tied the knot in 2016, told People that they “look forward to being great co-parents.”