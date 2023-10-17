Tyga demands full custody of son King with ex Blac Chyna

Tyga has filed for the sole custody of his son King Cairo, whom he shares with her ex Blac Chyna.

As per court documents obtained by E! News last week, the rapper demanded legal and physical custody of King, 11.

He also asked the court to give Chyna, who now goes by her real name, Angela White, child visitation rights, offering her to time with the tween every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m.

The socialite responded to the filing in a statement to the outlet, noting she was “shocked” upon learning of her ex’s request.

"I have always respected him as King's father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him," she said. "I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life."

"I do not know where all of this is coming from. It's all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King's life,” she explained.

Tyga’s filing comes after Chyna requested joint custody and child support with the Main One singer over the summer.

The Cash Only singer also shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian.