Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel look back on ‘Wicked’ musical celebrations

Ariana Grande and Idina Menzel went down the memory lane as they reminisced a sweet moment together from 2018.

The Frozen actress, 52, took to her Instagram account to share a memory in which she recalls meeting the Grammy-winning singer, 30, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the hit musical Wicked with select performances by special guests.

Menzel had originated the role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked in 2003. She is now passing on the torch to Cynthia Erivo, while the Positions singer will be playing Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation.

The Into You musician reshared the IG story shared on Monday, and wrote a sweet message on top, “Oh my [face holding back tears emojis] I love you ! so much.”

When the roles of the upcoming film were announced in 2021, Menzel sent her best wishes to the two actress, and even a few words of wisdom.

“Just always keeping in mind that what’s underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved,” Menzel told E! News at the time. “That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world.”

She also advised the actresses to “think of all the other little young women or men that are or anybody that are watching them to see what it's like to be different but be beautiful and to own that.”

Menzel had who won a Tony Award for playing Elphaba in 2003 opposite Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.