Pink postpones two ‘Trustfall Tour’ shows due to undisclosed medical emergency

Pink has postponed two of her Trustfall Tour shows for a mystery medical emergency.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, made the announcement on her Instagram on Monday, just a few hours before the first of two back-to-back concerts in Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, Washington.

“I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shoes October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” the So What songstress wrote, adding that her team is currently working on rescheduling.

The three-time Grammy winner cited “family medical issues [that] require immediate attention” for the unfortunate cancellation.

“I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all,” she appeased.

Pink also cancelled a show in early September from her concurrently ongoing Summer Carnival tour due to a sinus infection.

However, fans offered their understanding and support in the comments under her most recent announcement.

“First a sinus infection and now this!! Sending all the love to you and hope everything is okay!! Hope to see you in Vancouver on Friday!!” wrote one fan.

“Shows can be rescheduled, you loyal fans will understand because we [love] you! Family and health are more important,” another reassured the mother-of-two.