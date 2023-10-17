Jada Pinkett Smith reveals kids knew about marital woes with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith shared that she did not keep her children with estranged husband Will Smith in the dark about their marital troubles.

The Girls Trip actress, 52, appeared on the Monday, October 16, episode of the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, following the release of her bombshell memoir Worthy.

She revealed earlier this month that she and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 55, had been separated since 2016. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share son Jaden, 25, and daughter Willow, 22. Smith also shares son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

During the conversation, Jada reflected on the ups and downs of her relationship, and touched up on the 2020 “entanglement” that she had with her son’s pal August Alsina, while the separation.

“I think one of the saving factors was there were no secrets between Will and I,” Jada explained. “And there were no secrets between my kids and I.”

She continued, “The fact that my family was absolutely aware of the entire journey, it was a saving grace for me,” noting that “Will knows he was not betrayed.”

My kids know I did not betray their father. That to me is all that matters,” she said.