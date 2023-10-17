Kelly Clarkson “thought” New York City was a “horrible” option

Kelly Clarkson opened up on her journey of moving from Los Angeles to New York while “struggling” in life.



“I’ll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision,” Clarkson told USA Today in an interview on Monday, October 16.

“I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York,'” she said.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson, 41, filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June 2020.

Despite her initial hesitation, she said she now enjoys living in the city. River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, who are the couple's two children, travelled to New York City in March 2022 after Clarkson was granted primary custody.

“I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it,” she said of her new rental, which is “something nice” and close to all the action.

“I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it’s right by the park and really nice for the kids.’”