Millie Bobby Brown ‘never’ wanted to marry before Fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she “never” wanted to be a “wife,” except before meeting her Fiancé Jake Bongiovi.



The Stranger Things child-star opened up about what she wanted other than a typical marriage.

“My dream was to have a baby. I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me,” Brown told Glamour in her cover story on Monday, October 16. “So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife.”

She then mentioned how her relationship to Jake changed everything.

“After meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this,’” Brown, 19, added.

Brown and Bongiovi first connected at "a really...interesting time," according to her. They first ignited romance rumors in June 2021, and in November of that same year, they publicly declared their relationship in a PDA-heavy photo. In April, they announced their engagement.