Ariana Grande sets stage for musical comeback in NYC, sources say

Ariana Grande, the superstar singer, might just be delivering new music to her eager fans sooner than anticipated.

Exclusive sources revealed to Page Six that Grande had initially prioritized her role in the highly anticipated movie Wicked before revisiting the recording studio.

However, an unexpected pause in filming due to the SAG-AFTRA strike presented Grande with an opportunity she didn't pass up.

She reportedly seized this unexpected free time by making a surprise visit to the studio to commence work on her seventh album.

Insiders are buzzing with excitement, noting that she's been diligently collaborating with producer Max Martin in New York, crafting what could be the much-anticipated follow-up to her 2020 record, Positions.

As Ariana Grande gets back to work on her upcoming music, it's been a dynamic duo affair in the studio, with just the singer and mega-producer Max Martin collaborating.

The pair has previously created chart-topping hits, including God Is a Woman, demonstrating their remarkable creative synergy.

In terms of a release date for her new music, the source disclosed, "She doesn't have a fixed timeline for the album release."

Grande is mindful of respecting the schedule for Wicked and originally had no intention of producing any music until after the film's release.



